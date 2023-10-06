JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local gym held a surprise party for the owner after celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

GSR FIT started back in 2013 in Vestal. Fast forward a decade later, the business is in a bigger space at 47 Riverside Drive in J.C.

The gym celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday with a special workout routine and a catered breakfast.

Current and former members of the gym sent in videos of themselves congratulating the owner, Greg Rollo on the milestone.

Rollo says that he had no idea the celebration was happening and was emotional to see all of the people he’s impacted over the past decade.

“It was a really cool morning, to walk into the gym thinking I’m going to coach an eight o’clock class, and instead its 50 plus people who have been with me from either a week to almost ten years. I think there was like five or six that have been with me for ten years still. So, its pretty awesome to see people who have been here that long. Some who showed up who haven’t been members in a while and just came in because they have been part of this for so long,” said Rollo.

GSR FIT also made commemorative tee-shirts for the anniversary.

Those interested in checking out GSR Fit can visit gsr.fit and can get the first week of gym time for free.