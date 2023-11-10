OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After 6 years of planning and fundraising, a team has broke ground on a community resource center in Owego.

The center, officially known as “The Neighborhood Depot”, is a collaboration between Racker, the Tioga County Rural Ministry and the Tioga United Way.

The organizations first came together in 2017 to discuss building a center that would centralize resources in Owego, and in 2024 it will become reality.

It will feature offices for all three of the nonprofits, a place for community trainings and Owego’s very first community emergency shelter.

Retired Executive Director of Racker, Daniel Brown says this project will increase accessibility in ways the Village hasn’t seen before.

“I’m just blessed that this community has welcomed this project and helped us weave together the funding,” Brown said. “It will make it so that people can come to one location to receive multiple services if they should need that which is a really great benefit.”

Construction is projected to be finished by fall of next year.

While over $7,800,00 in funding have already been raised for the project, an additional $350,000 of public funding will be needed to finish the center. Details on the public campaign and how to contribute will be revealed in the coming months.