Grippen Park BMX vs. Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Grippen Park BMX has been around for quite sometime now.

However after recent concerns from the County, Grippen Park BMX may be no more.

NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis, takes a deeper look into what’s going on.

BMX parks have been in Binghamton since 1982, but it did not move to Grippen Park until 2010.

Grippen Park BMX is the only indoor track in the Northeast and is known for brining in riders all the way from Canada.

A board member at GP BMX, David Planavsky, says that this place is a way to get the youth out of the house and have some fun.

“Our youth here, we are in desperate need of alternative things for them to do, robbing them and taking something else away is shameful,” says Planavsky.

A couple of months ago, Track operator, Gary Gitchell, says he received a letter from the County letting them know that they were being evicted due to some safety concerns.

Gitchell is aware that there are some code violations but believes that these are all easily fixable and according to him, little to no cost to the county.

After receiving the report back from Delta Engineering, Gitchell is more confused than before.

“Then when we finally got the report, the report doesn’t say anything that it is unsafe to be underneath this roof. They recommend putting a new roof, but you don’t close the place down because you need to put a new covering on the roof, says Gitchell.

Gitchell and Planavsky mentions how this track can bring a lot of money to the area, and being that this is the only indoor track in the Northeast, it wasn’t uncommon that this track had many visitors, especially during the winter time.

Before COVID started, Gitchell says that there could have been as many as 600 people inside this building all at one time.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services for Broome County, Liz Woidt, talks about the report and ultimately what led the county to this decision.

“The results of that review found that there was numerous structural, electrical and life safety violations. At this point in time the magnitude of that project, budget restrictions due to covid and most importantly the safety of the residents of Broome County is what really lead us to this decision,” says Woidt.

Woidt thought it was important to note that they are doing reviews of all Broome County Parks, they want to make this place fun and engaging for the residents and any visitors visiting Broome County.

At this time no decisions have been made as to what will happen to that building, but they are exploring different grant options to help the parks grow