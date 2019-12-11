Greta Thunberg named 2019 Time Person of the Year

This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP)

Time Magazine has named their 2019 person of the year.

It’s 16 year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunberg of Sweden.

Thunberg started a world wide campaign for the Climate Strike, traveling world wide on boats to reduce her carbon footprint.

She is also the inspiration for the Fridays for the Future climate strike that many schools, including SUNY Broome and Binghamton University participated in.

Thunberg began as a sole protester outside of the Swedish parliament, and is now a world wide phenomenon and has been received both positively and negatively.

She will continue her travels in the new year, as she has taken a gap year from school.