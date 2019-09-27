Greta Thunberg inspired Climate March held at the Peacemaker’s Stage Friday

BINGHAMTON N.Y Local high school and college students stood in solidarity with Greta Thunberg Friday as they held a local rally for resiliency.

Dozens of students left their classes today to attend the Binghamton Community Climate Strike at the Peacemakers Stage near the Court Street Bridge.

Organized by a Binghamton University student group called Generations Repairing Our World, or GROW, the event attracted young people from BU, SUNY Broome and Binghamton, Vestal and other local high schools.

There were also tables set up so that students could learn more about community organizations working on climate and social justice issues.

BU student Isabel Jordan says the goal is to connect them with efforts going on locally.

“While we have that global framework, it’s also important for us to see how climate change and environmental degradation manifest themselves right here. And what can we do with our resources and our relationships as a community to deal with them,” says Jordan.

Jordan says one goal is to create a Youth Climate Corps that would train young people for jobs in clean energy and sustainable agriculture.

GROW plans to follow up with an Open Community Planning Meeting at 4 PM on October 6th at 85 Walnut Street in Binghamton.

Student strikes are being held around the world today, inspired by Swedish activist Grta Thunberg who began skipping school on Fridays to protest a lack of action to address climate change.