Greg Deemie not seeking re-election for Mayor of Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY – After almost 9 years on the job, Greg Deemie has decided its time for someone else to be Mayor of Johnson City.

The Republican announced in a news release to the media over the weekend that he will not be running for re-election in November.

Deemie first took the job in April 2012 when he was appointed by his fellow trustees to be interim Mayor following the resignation of Dennis Hannon.

He was later elected to finish that term plus 2 additional 4 year terms.

Deemie says he’s proud of the village’s accomplishments during his tenure, citing in particular the large presence that Binghamton University is developing in J-C.

He says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and on the golf course.

Deemie says what is technically a part-time position is really a 24/7 job.