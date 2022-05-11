VESTAL, NY – An internet access provider is promising faster speeds at a reasonable price as it expands in our area.

Greenlight Networks held a ribbon cutting for its new offices located in a professional building at the corner of Old Vestal and Bunn Hill Roads in Vestal.

Rochester-based Greenlight entered the Greater Binghamton market with the purchase of Plexicomm last June.

Since then, it’s formed a partnership with LeChase construction to build out its infrastructure, which in some cases including installing or replacing utility poles.

President and CEO Mark Murphy grew up in Binghamton and graduated from Seton.

He says the company is investing 50 million dollars with a goal of expanding broadband internet to 50 thousand homes in our area by next year.

“We think this market is one like many in New York that is looking for competition. People look at their cable bill and what I would say is that if you’re paying more than $50 per month and you’re getting less than 500 megabits per second, please go to our website and give us a chance. We think you’ll be really happy with the service that you get here,” he said.

Murphy says Greenlight has doubled its local staff over the past year.

It has already begun wiring homes with fiber optic internet service in the Sunrise and Catalina neighborhoods of Endwell as well as the Westside of Binghamton.

For more information and to request service, go to http://GreenlightNetworks.com/Binghamton.