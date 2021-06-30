Greenlight Network comes to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A New York State fiber-to-the-home provider has finished the the acquisition of a locally-based internet service provider.

Greenlight Network was founded back in 2011 in Rochester and just recently bought out Plexicomm.

The purchase will provide a platform for Greenlight to expand its fiber network across the Southern Tier.

Its plan is to provide high-speed fiber Internet to 30 thousand homes in this area by the end of next year.

CEO Mark Murphy says it plans to invest 25 million dollars in expanding internet access and bringing in more jobs.

“So we are going to be hiring the techs that are going into people’s houses, the support people are going to be here, engineering staff, all those different groups. Obviously for me it’s very personal as I said, I grew up in this area. So, being able to come back here and make a significant investment in the community was really important for me,” says Murphy.

Greenlight offers high speed internet for 50 dollars a month and Murphy says in his 10 years of business there has never been a price increase.

It’s also offering a free Internet option to qualifying low-income households in Binghamton.



o learn more about the offers, go to greenlightnetworks.com.