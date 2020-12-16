Greene students signs NLI for University at Albany

GREENE, NY- Yet another area student-athlete has signed on to play her sport at the next level.

Leah Decker of Greene High School signed her National Letter of Intent last Friday to play field hockey for the University at Albany.

Decker was a stand out on the field, helping Greene win their first Section title in 7 years in the fall of 2019.

After putting ink to paper, Decker expressed her excitement in making her commitment official.

“Just knowing that the next chapter of not only my athletic career, but my academic career, is extending. To go D-1 has always been my dream. So, being able to reach that, with all the help that I had, I’m extremely grateful,” says Decker.

Decker added that she realized she wanted to attend U-Albany last summer after playing there with her travel team, C-N-Y.

Along with her skill in the world of field hockey, Decker is also a gifted race car driver, competing at the Five Mile Point Speedway.