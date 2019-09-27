Greene man arrest on child pornography charges

GREENE N.Y -A Greene man was sentenced Thursday for distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

Brock Likens, a 34 year-old man, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison after admitting he used a peer file sharing software to distribute to others online. An undercover police officer located 87 videos, 31 video files and 24 images all containing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Colonie Police Department and the FBI.