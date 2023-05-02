ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Vermont-based electrical supply company is abandoning its plans to transform the former Kmart building in Endicott into a warehouse and distribution facility.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that Green Mountain Electric Supply has pulled the plug because of structural concerns with the integrity of the building’s foundation.

In doing so, Green Mountain walks away from $3 million in state funding from Endicott’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative as well as $350,000 in Restore New York funding.

Green Mountain had planned to hire 20 warehouse workers and truck drivers to work out of the 100,000 square foot facility.

Jackson says she believes the company is now seeking an alternative site in Broome County.

The former Kmart plaza property has been plagued by issues of settling earth in its parking lot over the years as it was constructed on top of what was once the village dump.

In fact, the village had previously received a state grant to tear down the building before Green Mountain expressed interest.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Green Mountain for comment but has not received a reply.