Greek Peak summer in full swing

VIRGIL, NY – The skiing may be a distant memory but there’s still plenty to do at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil.

Summer activities at the Adventure Center and elsewhere on the property are in full swing.

The mountain coaster continues to offer speeds up to 30 miles per hour down the hillside.

And the high ropes course and guided zip line tours are great opportunities for some team-building activities for workers who are starting to return to the office following the pandemic.

And Greek Peak has added drive-in movies on the weekends as well.

Director of Recreation Katie Townsend says people are surprised by the number of offerings.

“Small town, little Virgil, we’ve got all these activities going on here. It’s nice for the folks that are out of town to be able to come in town and have a weekend or whole week’s worth of activities to do. And the locals to have the opportunity too right here in their backyard,” says Townsend.

Outside of the Adventure Center, there’s mountain biking and scenic chair lift sky tours at the ski slopes.

Hope Lake Park offers boating, swimming and hiking.

And there’s Cascades Water Park inside of Hope Lake Lodge.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net.