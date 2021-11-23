Greek Peak starts snowmaking

VIRGIL, NY – A light coating of natural snow in our area today gave a boost to snowmaking operations that recently got underway at Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

After running a quick test on Friday, Greek Peak got its snow guns firing in earnest last night.

The ski resort added 25 more guns in the off season bringing the total to more than 120.

While the temperature this afternoon, hovering around freezing, wasn’t ideal for snowmaking, tonight’s forecast of low 20’s overnight should keep the flakes flying.

Greek Peak President Wes Kryger says the moment they’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived.

“Every time it turns a little white out, the entire staff gets excited and realizes that it really is going to happen, winter is going to be back. Everybody does get excited to get the season started, get our friends and family back out on the slopes to enjoy the outdoors,” says Kryger.

In recent years, Greek has been able to open the day after Thanksgiving, dubbing the day White Friday.

However, this year the cold temperatures have come too late.

Instead, Greek Peak is targeting Friday December 3rd for its opening.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net.