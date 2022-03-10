VIRGIL, NY – Yesterday’s late season snow was welcome news to Greek Peak which is preparing for Spring skiing.

Yesterday’s several inches added to a base of between 22 and 48 inches leading Greek to plan to remain open for another month.

Today is day 89 of skiing this season.

While not a record, Greek Peak President Wes Kryger says the mountain had a good season.

It started off slow in December but saw some large crowds in January and February.

Kryger says snow sports are managing to hold onto some of its new adherents.

“COVID brought people outside and they enjoy being outside. They feel safe in the outside environment. So, we’ve introduced a lot of people to the sport of skiing. It’s great to see this season when the snow is there, and people have snow in their backyards, they come out and they enjoy the mountain,” says Kryger.

Season passes for next year, in a variety of forms and prices, go on sale on March 17th and reflect the best price of the year.

Plus, they can be used for the duration of this season.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net.