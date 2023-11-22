TOWN OF VIRGIL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – While another White Friday isn’t in the cards for Greek Peak this year, the ski resort is planning to open on Saturday.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort has been making snow off and on for the past 10 days. And while the up and down temperatures and rain have not been ideal for snow, it has given the resort an opportunity to test the more than a $1 million worth of snowmaking infrastructure and equipment that it installed during the off-season. That includes new pumps, larger water and air lines and 57 new snow guns.

Director of Marketing Jon Spaulding says Greek now has the capacity to cover 23 football fields with a foot of snow in 24 hours.

“I think the big difference here is that we’ve installed over 100 new hydrants on the mountain. They’re called click hydrants and they’re easily accessible with our new snow guns. The snow guns are more portable so we’re going to be able to get to more parts of the mountain in quick fashion to cover more parts of the hill,” says Spaulding.

Greek Peak is currently in the third year of a five-year plan to overhaul and drastically improve its snowmaking capabilities.

It’s also celebrating its 65th season this year with special events.

The mountain opens Saturday at 9:30 for the diehard, first run of the year skiers, with one lift, the Visions Quad, serving one long run that comprises the trails Karyatis, Meadow and Platonic. After Sunday, it plans to close again and prepare for the following weekend when it hopes to add the beginner slope and the tubing center.

For more information, go to greekpeak.net