Greek Peak makes snow in preparation for upcoming holiday weekend

VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak is opening more trails and more lifts in advance of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend.

The snowmaking is on pause today following 4 straight days of making and grooming snow.

The backside chair lift 5 opened for the first time this season today.

And crews are busy building terrain parks which this year are being rebranded Greek Peak Chaos Parks and will host special events in the coming months.

“A lot of excited people. The number of lessons that we’ve been giving to first-time people is up as well as passes and ticket sales. Folks want to get outside this winter,” says VP of Sales and Marketing, Drew Broderick.

For those not ready to try skiing or boarding, the Adventure Center has 10 lanes of snow tubing open, along with the mountain coaster and guided zip line tours.

Reservations are recommended for those.

Broderick says the resort is continually updating its COVID protocols to keep guests safe, with mask mandates, outdoor food stations and an outdoor ticket window.

You can see a daily photo from the mountain at the resort’s Facebook page.