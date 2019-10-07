Greek Peak Hops and Swaps is back

VIRGIL N.Y – Greek Peak is looking to bring skiers back to the mountain, a few weeks early.

This weekend, the annual Hops and Swaps event returns.

It combines the 3 day ski swap organized by the Greek Peak Ski Club with a beer, wine and spirits tasting event on Saturday.

In addition to the tastings, there are chair lift rides, children’s activities, mountain coaster rides, live music and a special cigar and whiskey tent.

This year, Greek Peak has added a pair of foot races to the event: a 5-K through the resort and a 1K run right up the steep Iliad trail.

Director of Resort Marketing Kaitlyn Head says each year the event grows in popularity.

“Last year we had up to 50 vendors. We had probably our max amount of attendance. Year over year, it’s always grown and we expect it to grow again this year. We always are asked about kids activities because we have a lot going on for 21 and older but the kids want to be engaged too, it’s a very family-centric event,” said Head.

The ski swap runs Friday 3 to 9, Saturday 9 to 6 and Sunday 9 to noon and includes both new and used equipment and clothing.

The Hops event on Saturday costs $15 and runs from 12:30 to 4.

It’s an additional $15 to enter the Cigar and Whiskey tent, and additional fees to compete in the foot races.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net.