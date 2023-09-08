VIRGIL, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – Greek Peak is looking to get skiers and boarders excited for the upcoming season with its annual Hops and Swaps event.

The annual preseason party combines a three-day ski swap organized by the Greek Peak Ski Club with a beer, wine and cider tasting event.

In addition to the local breweries, wineries and cideries, there will be live music by Underground Springhouse and Green River and plenty of family-friendly activities such as chair lift rides, inflatables and a petting zoo. There will also be axe throwing.

Tickets for Hops and Swaps, which includes unlimited tastings, are $49 for those over 21 and $29 for under 21. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. on October 7.

You do not need a Hops ticket to attend the swap. The sale includes both new and used equipment and clothing.

Its hours will be Friday, October 6 from 3 to 9 p.m., October 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and October 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit greekpeakskiclub.teamsnapsites.com or Hops and Swaps on Facebook.