Greek Peak having fantastic year

VIRGIL, NY – The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to many of our local businesses, turning them financially upside down.

But that’s not the case for Greek Peak.

As Zach Wheeler of our sister station in Elmira shows us, the mountain resort is having an “epic” year.

From skiing to tubing to snow boarding it’s been a busy winter season for the staff at Greek Peak.

“The national media and international media just telling people to get outside. And so we see that the number of beginner lessons is is way up, we sell out tubing quite frequently, especially on weekends and holidays. So we’re doing snowtubing with advanced reservations, and we’ve actually tweaked that schedule and expanded ours to accommodate the demand for snow tubing and mountain coasters,” says Vice President of Marketing Drew Broderick.

The resort taking extra precautions in the wake of COVID.

“because of COVID we’re not allowing personal bags like like ski bags or snowboard bags and backpacks to be left in the lodges as we’ve done in the past. So, a lot of folks know that when they get to the parking lot to boot up right at their car,” says Broderick.

Their biggest fans all on board with the safety measures.

“I’m Daniel Baldwin. My family and I go to Greek peak and Toggenburg mountain to have fun outside during the winter, please practice social distancing when you’re at these facilities. Wear your mask and do a chapter to be safe,” says actor Daniel Baldwin.

The resort always adapting those safety measures.

“you know, it continues to change we every week we look at how we do and managing the crowds and managing face masks and those types of things and it’s a it’s a moving target and we just keep trying to improve every week,” says Broadrick.