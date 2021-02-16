Greek Peak adds Carvers Steakhouse to their Hope Lake Lodge

VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak Mountain Resort has added a new amenity for both its guests and the surrounding community.

Carvers Steakhouse opened inside of Hope Lake Lodge in December.

It features high-end steaks in a family-friendly casual atmosphere.

That includes locally-sourced Wagyu beef from Madison Wagyu in Cazenovia.

The Japanese breed of cattle is known for its tenderness, marbleization and buttery texture and taste.

Front of House Manager Tyler Dunn has operated fine dining restaurants at ski resorts in Park City, Utah.

But he grew up in Elmira and learned to ski at Greek.

He says the goal of Carvers is to exceed expectations.

“We’re trying to create that Wow factor and give a unique dining experience. In doing that, we have a certain level of service that we try to uphold, a refined and polished tableside manner and a slower-coursed dining experience here at Carvers,” says Dunn.

One of Carvers biggest fans is Hollywood actor Daniel Baldwin, who regularly brings his family to eat at the steakhouse.

“If you haven’t tried the 48 ounce tomahawk ribeye, you haven’t eaten a steak. It’s impressive, this bad boy is big. The challenge was on between the owners of this facility and myself, who was going to knock down a 48 ounce and I crushed them. I crushed it along with a shrimp cocktail, a salad and a bowl of soup. Boom!” says Baldwin.

Carvers has hired the chef from the former John Thomas Steakhouse in Ithaca.

It’s currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 to 11 A-M for breakfast and noon to 9 for lunch and dinner.

Reservations are recommended for dinner.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net.