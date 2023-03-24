BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 202 years after Greece won its independence from the Ottoman Empire, local Greek-Americans celebrated the day today outside of Binghamton City Hall.

Mayor Jared Kraham hosted a flag raising with members of the local Greek community, including a representative of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association which hosted an annual jacket drive for the needy.

City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti came to this country from Greece as a child in the 1980’s.

Resciniti said, “We are here to celebrate our history and our values that line up with the United State of America and we are forever grateful to this land which embraced us as so many of us migrated here for a better life. We are thankful to this community, in particular, that has become our own.”

Former Mayor Rich David and former City Councilman Chris Papastrat were also in attendance.

Kraham issued a proclamation proclaiming today Greek Independence Day in the city.

The Greek Fest at the Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal is scheduled to take place from June 1st through the 4th this year.