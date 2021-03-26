Greek Independence Day flag raised

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the local Greek-American community honored a significant day in Greek history yesterday.

The Greek flag was raised outside of Binghamton City Hall to mark the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence.

The day honors the revolution that freed the Greeks from oppression.

Speakers also celebrated Greek contributions to Western culture such as language, philosophy, mathematics and the arts.

Mayor Rich David is honored to be raising the flag as a symbol of what they have done, and will continue to do.

“When there is strangers, or family or friends in need, of anything. The Greek American community is always there, among the first to rise up and ask how can I help, what do you need?” says David.

Speakers say family has always been important to the Greek community, they always strive to make things better for their children and grandchildren to come.

Organizers of the annual Greek Fest in Vestal are hopeful that they can hold their event in a more traditional style again this year.