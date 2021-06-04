Grecian Festival returns

VESTAL, NY – A popular festival returns to the area in drive-thru fashion.

The Grecian Festival got underway today and will run through Sunday at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on Ohara Drive in Vestal.

The fest offers a variety of authentic Greek food on a first come first serve basis.

There will also be a traditional lamb cooked on Sunday.

Festival Chairman Kostas Papathomas says that it’s important for the different nationalities around the area to support each others’ culture.

“It does make us feel like we are part of the community. They’re part of the community because we support them they support us and it’s a good feeling to have, so we go to the Italian Festival. They come to us,” says Papathomas.

The festival runs until 7 tonight and 11 to 7 tomorrow.

Sunday it will be open from 12 to 5.

There are no pre-orders and sales are cash only.