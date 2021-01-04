Greater Good Grocery opens on the North Side

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s North Side now has a village necessity for the first time in over 20 years.

Greater Good Grocery had its grand opening today, offering the most essential items at the lowest prices possible.

The store is a non-profit, and is the first physical store that part of the city has had since the late 90s.

It will offer essential items like fruits and vegetables, plus paper towels and hand sanitizer, and also has ice cream and yogurt.

General Mananger Jack Seman says he’s as excited for the store as he was running the mobile grocery store as a member of CHOW.

“To see individuals on the North Side and other stops that that bus went to, to see their faces, when they were able to have the access to those groceries was incredible. I think, with a project like this that’s been such a long time coming, to see individuals, to hear the rumblings in the community about how people are excited, it’s really exciting. It’s exciting to provide such a service,” says Seman.

The store is located on the ground floor of the Canal Plaza, and its variety of items will expand over the next few weeks.

It gets its products from Bargain Grocery in Utica, another non-profit that has been successful in that area.

The store’s hours will be be Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.