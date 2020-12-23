Greater Good Grocery opening January 4th, 2021 on Binghamton’s northside

BINGHAMTON, NY – After 24 years without nearby access to fresh meats and produce, the Northside of Binghamton is about to no longer be a food desert.

Greater Good Grocery is set to open its doors on Monday January 4th at 10:00 AM.

Located within the new Canal Plaza affordable housing development, the store is three and a half years in the making.

That’s when representatives from the Broome County Council of Churches, which operates CHOW, visited the non-profit Bargain Grocery in Utica to see if it could emulate that store’s success.

Greater Good Grocery will acquire its products from the Utica store at a steep discount, passing the savings on to customers while still generating some revenue for other Council programs.

Council Executive Director Reverend Joe Sellepack says access to affordable food will decrease the reliance on CHOW.

“Offer people the ability to come to a grocery store to expand their budgets to the point where they don’t rely so much on the emergency food program. So, the more we’re able to get affordable food to people in areas like the Northside of Binghamton, the better it is,” said Sellepack.

Greater Good Grocery will have a wide assortment of produce, meats, bread, milk and other dairy products along with traditional shelf-stable fare.

The store has already hired 3 full time employees and eight part-timers who begin their training next week.

General Manager Jack Seman says the staff should reflect the community they’re serving.

“We really did our best to make sure that those that we hired were from Binghamton, preferably from the Northside. And, as turnover ensues and as we hire more people, it’s something that we’re going to continue to look out for. I think community ownership is going to be vital to the success of this project,” he says.

Seman says he hopes the store and remaining Canal Plaza project serve as a catalyst for the rejuvenation of the Northside.

The Council of Churches received one and a half million dollars in grants which should cover its operating costs over its first two years.

After that, the store is expected to be self-sustaining, even generating revenue for the Council.

Initially, its hours will be Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.