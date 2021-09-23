Greater Good Grocery ceremonially cuts ribbon for official opening

BINGHAMTON, NY – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this week to celebrate a long-awaited event: the opening of a grocery store on the North Side of Binghamton.

The Great Good Grocery store actually opened in January inside Canal Plaza on State Street.

But the pandemic delayed the official celebration.

Great Good Grocery is a non-profit store selling fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, bread, dairy products and more at reasonable prices.

Any profit made goes directly back into the community through various programs at the Broome County Council of Churches.

General Manager Jack Seman has been a North Side resident for about 7 years now.

“I can’t tell you how incredible it is to come into work every single day and get to speak to the folks who have lived here much longer than myself about what they’d like to see here, the different types of produce they’d like to see and to be a small enough operation where we can pivot and meet those needs and really just serve each and every single one of our customers individually,” he said.

The store is open Monday through Friday 9 to 6, Saturday 10 to 4 and is closed on Sundays.