Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame will induct 2020 class in September

JOHNSON CITY, NY – An annual event that recognizes some of the top athletes from Greater Binghamton history will be returning following a year off due to the pandemic.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame will finally induct its 2020 class members in September.

The class is comprised of 12 individuals and 1 team that represent 11 different sports.

This year, the hall is celebrating the fact that it finally has a permanent residence, astorefront in the Oakdale Mall near JC Penney, that is supported by sponsors and staffed by volunteers.

Each year, the induction ceremony is held as a dinner event, and hall of fame founder Tony Quagliata says that with the money raised from the dinner, they are able to give back to the community.

“Every year, we donate to a non-profit charitable group, some money. We’ve given to the Boys and Girls Club of our local area. We’ve also given to the Catholic Charities, CHOW Food program. To this date, so far, we’ve given over four-thousand dollars in donations to them. That will continue with this year’s dinner coming up,” he says.

Each year, the event also has a featured speaker, with big names like Phil Simms and Joe Girardi having appeared in the past.

This year, it will be former New York Giants All-Pro running back and current radio personality Tiki Barber.

The 2021 induction ceremony will be held Monday, September 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

There are still a limited number of tickets available.

To purchase, go to http://AJQsports.net.