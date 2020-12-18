Greater Binghamton Sports Dome collapses under weight of snow

BINGHAMTON, NY – The heavy accumulation of snow was too much for the domed roof of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex to handle as it came collapsing down during the overnight storm.

The largest air-supported dome in the country was unable to handle the weight of the roughly 3-and-a-half feet of snow that piled up on it, causing it to collapse some time between Wednesday night and Thursday.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to raise money to cover the deductible cost to repair the dome, which has held sporting events and camps inside since 2005.

At last check, the page had raised over $7,000, with a goal of $120,000.

There is no word on when the dome repairs will begin.