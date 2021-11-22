Greater Binghamton Sports Complex collapses again

BIGHAMTON, NY – An athletic facility in the Town of Union has suffered another setback as a new structure under construction collapsed yesterday afternoon.

The building at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex in the Town of Union was unoccupied at the time.

It was being built to replace an air-supported dome that itself collapsed last December under the weight of heavy snow from an historic snow storm.

Instead of repairing the dome, the owners had decided to build a metal structure to house indoor soccer, lacrosse and other sporting events.

It had been expected to be completed in January.