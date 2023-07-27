BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Jobseekers will have the opportunity to meet a variety of local businesses at an upcoming hiring event.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Greater Binghamton Job and Career Fair on August 10 at SUNY Broome. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., those in attendance will be able to meet with employers about job openings in the area. The fair serves as an opportunity to directly connect companies with potential new hires for an easy recruitment process.

Those in attendance are required to bring one copy of their resume, but The Chamber encourages bringing multiple. Resumes will be collected and scanned into an online database so they can be accessed by job fair companies after the event at no additional cost.

As of July 25, registered companies include BAE Systems, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Good Shepherd Communities, Keller Williams Greater Binghamton, Mirabito, SUNY Broome Community College, The Raymond Corporation, and many more.

For a full list of participating businesses, visit greaterbinghamtonchamber.com. With any questions, contact Debby Evans at devans@greaterbinghamtonchamber.com.