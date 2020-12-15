Greater Binghamton Health Center to hold job fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local hospital is holding a virtual job fair on Friday looking for essential healthcare workers.

The Greater Binghamton Health Center on Robinson Street on Binghamton’s East Side is hosting the fair this Thursday at 1 PM.

Registered nurses are being recruited to join the establishments treatment team.

Those hired will work in their mental health ward, among other areas.

Chief Nursing Officer Margaret Decker says those who are hired will get to help the establishment carry out its important mission.



“Many people have worked here because their family members have worked here over the years. Our focus on patient care has changed a bit because we want people to stay here for a period of time to become stabilized, we want to get them into a good sense of recovery with their mental health needs, and then we want them to transition back into the community,” says Decker.

If you are not able to join the fair, you can still apply for those positions available at the New York State Office of Mental Health and look for nursing positions at the Binghamton facility.

You can apply at OMH.NY.gov.