(WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to browse a variety of employment opportunities at the upcoming project homecoming and career fair.

The event is this Thursday, December 29th and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Oakdale Commons.

Participants will be able to have face to face conversations with hundreds of employers in our community.

The chamber says that they have already reached the maximum number of participating companies, so no more employers can register for the upcoming fair.

There is no registration required for job seekers.

There is a full list of the participating companies can be found here: https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/2022-greater-binghamton-project-homecoming-job-career-fair/