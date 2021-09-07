Recruitment, Job application, contract and business employment concept. Hand giving the resume to the recruiter to review the profile of the applicant.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking for a job?

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Job Fair is setting up in Binghamton Thursday, with plenty of open positions.

ACHIEVE, Bates Troy, The Raymond Corporation, Tioga Downs, UHS, Visions, NewsChannel 34 and more will all be looking for future employees.

Job seekers will be able to have face-to-face talks with possible future employers, with some opportunities for on-site interviews.

Interested? The fair takes place at the Holiday Inn Binghamton from 2 to 6 on Thursday.