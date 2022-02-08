BINGHAMTON, NY -The Greater Binghamton Chamber is advancing its plans for helping businesses implement and improve their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs.

Last March, a D-E-I committee was formed with the goal of helping businesses attract and retain diverse workforces and increase inclusive cultures.

The Chamber has since added 3 new programs that will provide more learning opportunities, in addition to the half day DEI conference.

The added programs include, diversity dialogues, D-E-I book club, and D-E-I cohort.

“I think one of the things we learned first and foremost was, start where you are today. You have to begin exactly where you are and so we’ve tried to package and customize our programming for exactly where people are in their own journey,” says President and CEO Stacey Duncan.

Some of these new programs start this week so registration is open for them now.

If you’re interested in learning more about any of the programs, go to GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com/DEI.

The half day D-E-I conference will take place September 14th