Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announces new leader

BINGHAMTON NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber decided to look upstairs to find its new leader.

The Chamber announced to today that it has selected Stacey Duncan, Executive Director or The Agency, to also be its President and CEO.

Duncan had previously worked for 8 years as the Chamber’s Director of Government Relations so she’s familiar with both organizations.

Both the Chamber and The Agency, also known as the IDA, have their offices at 5 South College Drive near SUNY Broome.

Duncan says the two groups have a shared mission, to promote and retain business investment, to attract and retain professionals and families and to promote our area as a premier tourist destination.

“Understanding the role each plays, which tools they have to implement and execute economic development. My role is kind of the quarterback. It’s knowing when to pass the ball, which organization might take the lead on a specific initiative or specific topic and knowing when the other can take a supporting role,” says Duncan.

Duncan replaces Jennifer Conway who left in July to take a job in Oklahoma.

The Chamber also announced some other leadership team changes.

Amy Shaw, who has been running the operation since Conway left, is being promoted to a new position, Cheif Operating Officer.

And Judi Hess is being promoted to the position of Executive Vice President for Visit Binghamton and The Welcome Center on Interstate 81.