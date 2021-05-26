Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announces leadership awards

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber recently took time to honor 5 people for their accomplishments in business and community leadership.

The Chamber held a hybrid version of its annual dinner earlier this month, with a select number of members in attendance at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton and the remainder watching online.

The organization gave out 4 of its annual recognitions.

Kathy Pagnani and Eric Cole, owners of Java Joe’s Roasting Company, were named Co-Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Mark Gorgos, Managing Partner of the law firm Coughlin and Gerhart was honored as Civic Leader.

Distinguished Volunteer of the Year went to State Farm Agent Alexa Langeland.

And Chenango Supply owner David Kipper received the Small Business Person of the Year award.