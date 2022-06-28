BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced finalists for its HYPE Young Professional Awards.

According to the chamber, “the HYPE Awards highlight professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate success in their career and industry and are making a positive change in the Greater Binghamton community.” There will be winners from eight industry categories and one special category, Mentor to a Young Professional.

Each finalist will be highlighted on the Greater Binghamton Chamber Facebook in the upcoming weeks.

“This is an outstanding group of young professionals. They demonstrate exceptional leadership and represent the best of the best within their own industries as well as in our community,” said Amy Shaw, COO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

The award winners will be announced on July 14th from 5-7 p.m. at the Riverdale Banquet Hall.

Check out the finalists from each category below:

Creative

Katie Barlow, Owner/Choreographer, Katie Barlow Dance Projects

Ashley Depew, Office Manager, IDEA KRAFT

Matthew Ebbers, Staff Associate for Video & Photography | Marketing & Communications, SUNY Broome Community College

STEM

Brian Restauro, Attorney, IBM

Matt Sheehan, Director for the Center for Career and Technical Excellence, Broome-Tioga BOCES

Gabrielle Wayman, eBusiness Product Owner, The Raymond Corporation

Business

Melissa Conklin, Lead Analyst- Emergency Preparedness, AVANGRID (NYSEG)

Allison Drihmi, CEO, KW Greater Binghamton

Jamie Jacobs, Managing Partner, Riger Marketing Communications

Health & Wellness

Daniel Clark, Manager, Procurement Operations, United Health Services Hospitals

Stacie Hansen, Service Line Director for Oncology Services, Lourdes Hospital

Bryon Palmer, Head Fitness Trainer, Synergy Athletics

Service

Fig McAndrew, Pastry Chef, Parlor City Vegan

Alexander Nichols, Owner, Alexander’s Cafe

Education & Training

Bianca Chapin, Technology Teacher, Broome-Tioga BOCES

Lisa Fisher, School Psychologist, Binghamton City School District

Kristina Roach, Special Education Teacher, Broome-Tioga BOCES

Non-Profit

Nicholas Matyas, Senior Counselor of Support Services, Liberty Partnerships Program

Machella Raymond, Licensed Master Social Worker, Rise-NY

Paul White, President, Binghamton Youth Sports Association

Skilled Trades

Rena DeVault, Journeyperson Carpenter, NASRCC Carpenters Local 277

Kyle Smyder, Project Manager, Matco Electric Corporation

Mentor to a YP

Karl Coburn, Southern Tier JATC Coordinator, International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3

Tamer Osman, Director of Specialty Precast Services, Delta Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors, & Landscape Architects, DPC

Kristin Saunders, System Director of Procurement, United Health Services Hospitals