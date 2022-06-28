BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced finalists for its HYPE Young Professional Awards.
According to the chamber, “the HYPE Awards highlight professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate success in their career and industry and are making a positive change in the Greater Binghamton community.” There will be winners from eight industry categories and one special category, Mentor to a Young Professional.
Each finalist will be highlighted on the Greater Binghamton Chamber Facebook in the upcoming weeks.
“This is an outstanding group of young professionals. They demonstrate exceptional leadership and represent the best of the best within their own industries as well as in our community,” said Amy Shaw, COO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.
The award winners will be announced on July 14th from 5-7 p.m. at the Riverdale Banquet Hall.
Check out the finalists from each category below:
Creative
Katie Barlow, Owner/Choreographer, Katie Barlow Dance Projects
Ashley Depew, Office Manager, IDEA KRAFT
Matthew Ebbers, Staff Associate for Video & Photography | Marketing & Communications, SUNY Broome Community College
STEM
Brian Restauro, Attorney, IBM
Matt Sheehan, Director for the Center for Career and Technical Excellence, Broome-Tioga BOCES
Gabrielle Wayman, eBusiness Product Owner, The Raymond Corporation
Business
Melissa Conklin, Lead Analyst- Emergency Preparedness, AVANGRID (NYSEG)
Allison Drihmi, CEO, KW Greater Binghamton
Jamie Jacobs, Managing Partner, Riger Marketing Communications
Health & Wellness
Daniel Clark, Manager, Procurement Operations, United Health Services Hospitals
Stacie Hansen, Service Line Director for Oncology Services, Lourdes Hospital
Bryon Palmer, Head Fitness Trainer, Synergy Athletics
Service
Fig McAndrew, Pastry Chef, Parlor City Vegan
Alexander Nichols, Owner, Alexander’s Cafe
Education & Training
Bianca Chapin, Technology Teacher, Broome-Tioga BOCES
Lisa Fisher, School Psychologist, Binghamton City School District
Kristina Roach, Special Education Teacher, Broome-Tioga BOCES
Non-Profit
Nicholas Matyas, Senior Counselor of Support Services, Liberty Partnerships Program
Machella Raymond, Licensed Master Social Worker, Rise-NY
Paul White, President, Binghamton Youth Sports Association
Skilled Trades
Rena DeVault, Journeyperson Carpenter, NASRCC Carpenters Local 277
Kyle Smyder, Project Manager, Matco Electric Corporation
Mentor to a YP
Karl Coburn, Southern Tier JATC Coordinator, International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3
Tamer Osman, Director of Specialty Precast Services, Delta Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors, & Landscape Architects, DPC
Kristin Saunders, System Director of Procurement, United Health Services Hospitals