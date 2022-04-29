BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Bridge Run is back in person on its traditional weekend for the first time since 2019.

The 12th annual race is organized by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and features both a half marathon and a 5K on Sunday morning.

The courses start and end at Mirabito Stadium and take runners over 4 bridges in downtown Binghamton.

There will be altered traffic patterns and restricted parking in portions of downtown between 7 and 11 a.m.

This year’s charity partner is Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers.

New this year is a partnership with Ainsley’s Angels, which allows those with disabilities to participate in the race.

NewsChannel 34 is a sponsor of the Bridge Run.