Greater Binghamton Airport to receive $6M for new taxiway

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – The Greater Binghamton Airport is receiving federal funds to build a new taxiway as it struggles to increase the number of flights in and out of Broome County.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration have allocated $6.4M for the new pavement which will rehabilitate and connect two existing taxiways.

Federal officials say it will help airplanes navigate the taxiway area and prevent collisions.

County Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner says the infrastructure improvement will help the airport in its efforts to rebuild service.

