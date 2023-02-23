BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Binghamton’s airports a total of $25 million in federal funding.

The Greater Binghamton Airport will receive $7 million.

“From Buffalo to Albany to Binghamton to Syracuse, the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is giving our Upstate airports the lift they need fly higher than ever before. This major nearly $25 million federal investment will help these much needed renovations for modern airport terminals takeoff,” said Senator Schumer. “As majority leader, I am proud to have led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage and to land this significant boost in funding for Upstate airports to give our travelers the modern facilities they need to help the economies from Western NY, the Southern Tier, CNY, and the Capital Region soar.”

The money will be used at BGM on a project that includes renovating the passenger terminal, reconstructing the passenger hold room, replacing aging HVAC equipment with reliable, energy efficient units, installing two passenger-boarding bridges, and expanding the exterior canopy.