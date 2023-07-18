VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Do you have a telescope collecting dust in the corner of your home? If so, Kopernik Observatory and Science Center invites you to its latest event.

On July 21, Kopernik experts will be assessing the condition of community member’s telescopes and showing those in attendance how to set up and use the device. Doors open at 8 p.m.

If it is clear, you will be able to see a crescent moon, Venus and Mars through your own scope or through Kopernik’s Research-grade telescopes.

Tickets for adults are $6, senior and student tickets are $4, and admission for Kopernik members is free.