BINGHAMTON, NY – A unique event is racing through Binghamton for the first time in 12 years.

The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will stop overnight in Binghamton during the June event.

The race starts in Warwick, Rhode Island on June 18 and ends in Fargo, North Dakota on June 26.

The 2,300 mile race showcases 120 antique automobiles, dating back as far as 1916.

It’s not a speed race, but a time, distance, speed rally.

Vehicles are given precise instructions each day that detail movements down to the second.