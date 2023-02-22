BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, February 22nd, is National Margarita Day!

The classic drink includes tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, but some local restaurants put their own twist on things.

If you would like to celebrate, here are some great margarita places in the Binghamton area, according to Yelp.

As always, leave your recommendations in the Facebook comments.

Garage Taco Bar

211 Washington Street, Binghamton – Closes at 10 p.m.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

1171 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton – Closes at 9:30 p.m.

Los Tapatios

1101 Bunn Hill Road, Vestal – Closes at 8 p.m.

El Pulpo Mexican Restaurant and Grill

1108 Front Street, Binghamton – Closes at 9 p.m.

205 Dry

205 State Street, Binghamton – Closes at 11 p.m.

Lost Dog Café & Lounge

222 Water Street, Binghamton – Closes at 9 p.m.

Craft Bar + Kitchen

135 Washington Street, Binghamton – Closes at 1 a.m.

Social On State

201 State Street, Binghamton – Closes at 11 p.m.

The Stone Fox

15 Hawley Street, Binghamton – Closes at 1 a.m.

It may be cold outside, but you can still pretend you’re somewhere on a beach!