BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, February 22nd, is National Margarita Day!
The classic drink includes tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, but some local restaurants put their own twist on things.
If you would like to celebrate, here are some great margarita places in the Binghamton area, according to Yelp.
As always, leave your recommendations in the Facebook comments.
Garage Taco Bar
- 211 Washington Street, Binghamton – Closes at 10 p.m.
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
- 1171 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton – Closes at 9:30 p.m.
Los Tapatios
- 1101 Bunn Hill Road, Vestal – Closes at 8 p.m.
El Pulpo Mexican Restaurant and Grill
- 1108 Front Street, Binghamton – Closes at 9 p.m.
205 Dry
- 205 State Street, Binghamton – Closes at 11 p.m.
Lost Dog Café & Lounge
- 222 Water Street, Binghamton – Closes at 9 p.m.
Craft Bar + Kitchen
- 135 Washington Street, Binghamton – Closes at 1 a.m.
Social On State
- 201 State Street, Binghamton – Closes at 11 p.m.
The Stone Fox
- 15 Hawley Street, Binghamton – Closes at 1 a.m.
It may be cold outside, but you can still pretend you’re somewhere on a beach!
