TRUMANSBURG, NY-(WIVT/WBGH) The 30th annual Finger Lakes Grass Roots Festival is back starting on July 21st through the 24th.

With performances by founding band Donna the Buffalo, The Infamous Stringdusters, Galactic, Cory Henry, Marty Stuart, John Brown’s Body, Dobet Gnahore, DakhaBrakha, Peter Rowan, Willie Watson and Keith Frank.

Families can enjoy three days of music with a variety of genres, From Native American, Cajun, bluegrass, country, old-time, Latin, world beat, reggae, and rock and roll.

Over 80 performers will be spread across five stages throughout the event and not only include music, but art, food, camping, crafts, kids areas, and yoga and wellness workshops.

The festival is free for children 12 and under with a parent or guardian, tickets & Camping are on sale now at grassrootsfest.org.