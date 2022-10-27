BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The residents of a low-income housing complex in downtown Binghamton have a much nicer space to enjoy the outdoors thanks to a state grant.

State officials joined the Binghamton Housing Authority in cutting the ribbon on renovations made to the courtyard at North Shore Towers between Exchange and Isabel Streets.

The work, which began in May, was paid for through a $500,000 grant from the Office of Storm Recovery.

In addition to beautifying the area with landscaping, benches, grills and new concrete and pavers, the project also installed new drainage in the event of flooding.

Back in 2011, Tropical Storm Lee flooded North Shore Towers forcing the evacuation of all 200 units.

BHA Executive Director Jean Westcott says many of the residents find it difficult to travel to nearby parks, so it’s wonderful for them to have this oasis of their own.

This is really important for them to be able to get outside, come here with family, friends, visitors, have gatherings. They’re able to do barbecues with kids. This is extremely important. It was really important to have it be a really nice space for them to want to be in.”

Westcott says a fountain was installed, the wheelchair ramp widened and overhangs built for shelter from the rain.

Several years ago, the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery gave BHA $4 million for a new roof, a new hot water system and to move its mechanical equipment out of the basement and out of the flood plain.