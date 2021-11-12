Grand Union Supermarkets to return to the area following Price Chopper/Tops merger

OWEGO, NY – The merger of 2 large Upstate New York grocery store chains is leading to the return of a third supermarket brand that left our area almost 20 years ago.

A deal to merge the Price Chopper and Tops Markets chains has been approved.

While under the same ownership, the stores will maintain their separate brands and upper management.

However, regulators are forcing the new company to sell off 12 of its stores in overlap areas where there are no other grocery options.

That includes Owego, Norwich, Cooperstown and Cortland.

The Tops in those markets are being sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers which will operate them under the old Grand Union brand which was a staple in Greater Binghamton for decades until the early 2000’s.