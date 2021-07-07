BINGHAMTON, NY – Job seekers got a chance to consider some potential careers while taking in a ball game yesterday evening.

Broome-Tioga Workforce New York partnered with the Greater Binghamton Chamber to host a Grand Slam Job Fair at Mirabito Stadium prior to the Rumble Ponies game.

50 employers offered jobs ranging from manufacturing and health care to military, engineering, and more.

Bob Murphy, the Executive Director of Broome-Tioga Workforce New York, says anyone could come down and see what interested them.

“Even something they may not have thought about and they’ll find out, it may be more than they thought they could deal with and they find out the employer is willing to train them. There’s a lot of opportunity right now for somebody to come in and get a job, this is the time to do it,” says Murphy.

Murphy says there was over 1,000 job openings available.

A second job fair will take place at Mirabito Stadium tomorrow evening between 4:30 and 6:30.

Murphy says resumes are not required, but recommended