JOHNSON CITY, NY – The highly anticipated Lourdes Health and Fitness Center held its grand opening.

The forty-six-thousand square foot facility in the Oakdale Commons includes a fitness floor with brand new equipment, aquatic center, group studios, and complimentary childcare. The center opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 6 p.m. on weekends.

It’s the first portion of the Lourdes Pavilion to open.

Once finished, the other portion will include physical therapy, primary care, drive through pharmacy, orthopedic care, as well as imaging and lab services.

Personal Training Manager at Lourdes Health and Fitness Center Rachel Reed says, “Everyone’s got different fitness goals, so we sit down and actually talk to you about what your goals are, what your health history is, what you like to do and what you don’t like to do. And from there, we make you a program that will help you reach those goals. and we’ll build slowly to make sure it’s done safely, but even if you’re not a true one-on-one client, you still get that whole experience where you sit down and you chat about your goals and make sure that what you’re doing here is going to benefit you individually.”

This Saturday, May 28, the center is holding a free open house for anyone interested in visiting the facility. You can show up anytime from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; it is directly next to the Beer Tree Factory in the Oakdale Commons.