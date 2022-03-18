BINGHAMTON, NY – A Vietnamese restaurant that closed its doors in September of 2020, is ready to open its doors again, but in a new location.

What was once Phoung Nam in Johnson City has now been re-branded to Pho-Nomenal, in Binghamton located at 20 Hawley Street.

The menu is primarily the same as it was before, however some things have been added to it to better suit the crowd of people in downtown Binghamton.

One thing the co-owners are most excited about it the full bar, they said they wanted to bring something new and fresh to this new location.

“Going through so many up and down roller coasters, we’ve ran into several problems but we pushed through it we kept on going but for us to be like ‘we’re opening next week, next Friday’ it’s a dream come true,” says Tran.

“We’re very excited- new location, new scenery, new audience as well for the opportunity and we have been on a journey but we feel really blessed and we’re finally ready to open our doors,” says Tran.

Pho-Nomenal officially opens next Friday.

It’s open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 11 to 10.

Friday and Saturday hours are 11 to 1.