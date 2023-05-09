VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s almost commencement weekend at Binghamton University, with ceremonies scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 12-14.

The University says that they are expecting 23,000 guests and 4,500 graduates to visit campus in that timeframe.

Local hotels will be at full capacity and restaurants will be packed, but with that comes a significant amount of traffic on the Vestal Parkway and in surrounding areas.

The University is urging local residents to remain patient and avoid the Vestal Parkway when possible beginning Friday afternoon.

Binghamton University Police and Parking Services will conduct traffic control on campus throughout the weekend. They will direct vehicles, assist with parking and pedestrians, and manage the flow of traffic both onto and exiting campus between ceremonies.

All Broome County police agencies, including New York State Police, have been briefed on the schedule of activities and are aware of the influx in traffic. They are also expected to help throughout the weekend.